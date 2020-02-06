Community Council aims to improve Dundee playparks after acts of vandalism

Community leaders are pushing ahead with plans to upgrade three city parks which have been targeted by vandals in recent months.

Members of Fintry Community Council agreed at a meeting held on Monday night to spend money they currently have on repairing previous damage to play equipment in Fintry Park.

They are also preparing to consult locals over the future of the playpark behind the Scotmid store in Fintry Drive.

And work is also hoped to be carried out to upgrade and repair play equipment in Finlathen Park.

The community council has pledged to attempt to get Dundee City Council officials to change their minds and agree to either CCTV or extra street lighting in the area in a bid to prevent future vandalism in the parks.

Chairman of the community council, Ron Neave, said: “As a community we have decided to fight back.

“We are not prepared to let the vandals win. There has been a lot of vandalism carried out in the parks and we have already begun to carry out repairs.

“We decided at our meeting this week that we wanted to spend some of the money we still have to carry out further repairs, painting and general upgrading at Fintry Park.

“We are also set to carry out consultation locally to see if people would be keen to have the play park behind Scotmid upgraded.We are also hopeful that, come the spring, repairs can be carried out at Finlathen Park.”

Fintry Park was upgraded almost two years ago at a cost of £120,000, however vandals struck and thousands of pounds of damage was caused.

Following the attack the community council asked the local authority if CCTV could be installed or at least more street lighting.

Mr Neave said: “This was turned down. However, we are to try again to find out if something can be put in place to deter the vandals.”

Mr Neave is hoping to get local residents and business leaders together to find a way forward.

He added: “We are keen to upgrade and repair damage in the parks but there is no point in doing that if the vandals are allowed to carry out further damage.”