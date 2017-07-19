Plans have been lodged for a state-of-the-art £600,000 3G pitch to be installed at a Dundee sports club.

Fairfield Sports and Social Club’s ground falls victim to the harsh Scottish winter every year, once leaving a team without a pitch for 13 weeks, and it suffered complete flooding in January 2016.

But now the Mid Craigie club hopes to have football all year round after submitting an application for a 3G pitch.

Jim Sorrie, a trustee at the club, said: “This has been six years in the planning. The reason behind it is that we have 2,000 members now and we need something sustainable.

“With so much action on it, the pitch cuts up. We did a survey and last week alone, from Monday to Sunday, we had more than 800 people on that pitch.

“The pitch would be used by members as young as four years old right through to the adult teams.

“We also have a walking football team with about 50 members and a disability team with 70 members so it is for everyone right across the board.

“This project is really exciting for the club and I think it’s the state of our grass pitches that leaves Scotland lagging behind everybody on the Continent.

“When you have 13 weeks without a pitch you have to think, ‘how is this affecting our kids’?”

Thanks to money from the council and other sources, the club can put £300,000 towards the project, which they hope will be matched by Sport Scotland if their plans are approved.

The new pitch will lie to the north-west of the current ground and will feature floodlights.

And following the devastating flood of January 2016, the club doesn’t believe rainwater will be an issue again. Jim said: “We’ve done a £7,000 flood risk assessment and it wasn’t looking so good on the site of the old pitch, so we’ve moved it up the hill.”

If the proposal is given the green light by the council, Jim reckons the pitch would be available for use in 2018.

He said: “The whole community is buzzing about it.”