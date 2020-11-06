Community ‘bewildered’ as Holyrood overturns decision on 65ft 5G mast in Monifieth

Angry locals have been left bewildered after the Scottish Government overturned a decision to reject a 65ft 5G mast in an Angus town.

In May, Angus Council rejected plans for the structure near Monifieth’s former Ashludie Hospital on Victoria Drive.

Dozens of locals had objected to the scheme because they felt it was an eyesore.

Following that ruling, telecom firms EE and Three UK appealed the decision to the Scottish Government, which has now overturned the original decision.

A community group has now been set up to raise vital funds in a bid to challenge the government’s decision at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Jillian Mannion, one of the group’s members, said: “Back in February when the initial plans were put to Angus Council the planning team agreed with us that the mast would ruin the visual of the area.

“When we purchased our home in Ashludie we were told that it was a protected landscape and you would have to get permission to even remove a tree from your garden, so it doesn’t seem right that the mast would be put in this protected landscape especially in the area they have chosen.

“The grass area is right at one of the entrances to Monifieth and the mast would be the first thing you would see as you came in and would tower above the trees which are already in the area.

“It is also not just the visual impact of the mast we are worried about, we also don’t know the health implications of these masts being so close to residential areas. They are actually already under a judicial review in England.”

Following the decision, the group has been given just six weeks to take the case to the Court of Session.

The planning and environmental appeals division within the Scottish Government said that the “benefits of the mast outweigh the adverse impact on local visual amenity”.

The report states: “Although the proposed mast would have an adverse impact on general visual amenity this would mainly affect passers-by on Victoria Street and therefore relatively fleeting.

“We do not consider the impact to be sufficiently adverse as to justify dismissing the appeal, taking into account substantial support from national policies as well as the local development plan. Any impact on residential amenity would similarly not justify dismissal.

“We are satisfied that the alternative sites have been considered and none more suitable have been found.

“Overall we find the benefits of the proposal outweigh the adverse impact on local visual amenity.”