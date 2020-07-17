Community assessment hubs across Tayside to step down as number of coronavirus cases decline

Community assessment hubs across Tayside are to close as the number of patients with coronavirus in the area continues to decrease.

The hubs were established to provide clinical advice and support for patients with ongoing coronavirus symptoms. As there are fewer cases, the hubs are no longer needed.

Hubs in Perth, Montrose, Arbroath and Forfar have been stepped down.

Patients can still be seen at the regional assessment hub at Kings Cross in Dundee as well as assessed by their GP.

NHS Tayside has been working with local GP practices to allow them to see patients with Covid-19 like symptoms.

Practices have been encouraged to set up dedicated isolation areas to assess patients who may have the virus, and these have been set up in many GPs across Tayside.

Medical Director Professor Peter Stonebridge said: “This move is in line with the Scottish Government’s route map to recovery. Our assessment hubs have been seeing very few patients each day, which is why we have taken the decision to move to the next phase of our coronavirus response.

“By enabling GP practices to see patients with Covid-like symptoms, this allows GPs to maintain continuity of care for their patients, which is known to improve overall outcomes.

“We would like to reassure the people of Tayside that plans are in place to step our community assessment centres back up should coronavirus infection rates increase.”