Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Art mural celebrating Dundee community spirit on display in Lochee park

By The mural was unveiled at Lochee Park with some of the families involved. Supplied
August 3, 2021, 7:57 pm Updated: August 3, 2021, 8:05 pm
Lochee Mural
The mural was unveiled at Lochee Park with some of the families involved. Supplied

A new mural celebrating Dundonians has been revealed in Lochee Park.

Featuring scenes of Scottish wildlife surrounding a loch, the work was created by local families and refugees from Syria and Iraq in a bid to help the community recover from the Covid pandemic.

The work, from the Family Art Club, will be displayed at the Fruit Bowls community garden.

Lochee Mural
The mural shows some Scottish animals surrounding a loch. Supplied

Students and staff from the Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) have been working with the group to create the mural.

The outdoor art project, which is funded by the National Lottery, brings families together in creative ways.

Groups have a chance to work with organisations like Scrap Antics CIC, Dundee City Council’s Countryside Ranger Service and Infinite Sky Murals on the projects.

The artwork is just one of the activities that more than 40 families are taking part in.

Other projects include a community clean up, making homes for wildlife such as bird boxes and bug hotels, planting wildflowers, bulbs and vegetables and taking part in national surveys to monitor wildlife.

Lochee mural
The project has been working with around 40 families. Supplied

Creating community through art

Neil Crutchley, community engagement worker with the Countryside Ranger Service, has been helping to organise activities with families.

He said: “The pandemic has been such a challenging time for so many people.

“From the outdoor sessions last year we discovered a real need for people to socialise safely, share experiences and learn creative skills together.

“The ideas of families have informed this longer-term project and it has been inspiring to see their enthusiasm and the quality of artwork already made.

“We look forward to including more families and getting involved in activities to help the environment.”

Student and staff volunteers through DUSA are joining with others from Dundee and Syria and Iraq to help plan different activities during the project.

Lochee mural
The group worked with families which included refugees. Supplied.

The group is keeping records of the clubs they take part in and will show off the photography as part of the Dundee Flower and Food Festival in September.

Kellie Ioannou, societies officer at DUSA said: “Staff and students from DUSA who have been involved in the family art club have found it to be an incredibly rewarding experience.

“Working within the community has allowed us to not only offer these fantastic families the opportunity to express themselves through a visual means but has also given us the opportunity to learn so much about different cultures – they truly are inspirational.”

Kate Still, Scotland chairwoman at the National Lottery Community Fund, added: “I would like to congratulate Dundee University Students’ Association and Family Art Club on their award which is testament to the incredible efforts of their staff and volunteers.”