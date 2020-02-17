Dundee’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Community to visit Holyrood to discuss extremism

Dundee’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is set to join its counterparts across Scotland at the Scottish Parliament next week to discuss how to combat extremism.

The movement – which stresses tolerance of other faiths and non-violence under the mantra Love For All, Hatred For None – will meet on Thursday at the event hosted by Linda Fabiani MSP.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The community is behind the United Against Extremism campaign, disavowing those who profess to be carrying out terrorist acts in the name of religion.

Adeel Ahmad, spokesman for the Ahadiyya Muslim Community in Dundee, said: “Our Caliph (leader), His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, has repeatedly spoken of the need for all to uphold the principles of peace and his community has promoted the values of loyalty, freedom and peace.

© Supplied

“He has called for greater dialogue based on mutual respect so that freedom of speech can enhance rather than eradicate social harmony.

“The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, as part of its pledge, includes such a commitment by members of loyalty to their country of residence – as loyalty to our country is a key part of our faith.

“This promotes identity, integration and inspires our youth to serve their country.”