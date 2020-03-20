Community activists slam ‘detrimental’ housing development as work begins on former school site

Community campaigners have hit out at the decision to forge ahead with a controversial residential development, claiming the project will be “detrimental” to the local area.

Work is understood to be underway on developing 62 properties on Gillburn Road, Kirkton – location of the former Kingspark Primary School – after the site was officially purchased by Persimmon Homes North Scotland last week.

But the move has angered Lynn Watson, of campaign group Save Kingspark for the Community.

She said: “Community groups are being told it’s approved and that’s it. We had plans for this site and kids love to play on it but that’s all been destroyed.

“And in the proposals by the developers, there were a lot of details that were wrong. It’s like they just copied and pasted it. They didn’t even know what area of Dundee it was in.”

The row over the development, believed to cost around £9.3 million, has rumbled on since site plans first came to light in 2015.

In March 2018, city councillors rejected the proposals, despite recommendation for approval by council officers.

The developers appealed to the Scottish Government’s planning body, who dismissed it on the grounds that the site had not been earmarked for housing.

However, the case was returned to the governing body by the Court of Session after Persimmon successfully argued the council had, in fact, done this in an earlier document.

Councillors finally gave the go-ahead to proposals in October last year.

Lynn feels community voices were ignored by the authorities and cited road traffic and air pollution levels as major concerns.

She added: “The local doctor’s surgery has also closed its doors to new patients as well so why are they building new houses?”

James MacKay, technical director for Persimmon Homes North Scotland, said the firm was meeting the needs of the local housing market and community.

“Our ongoing investment in Dundee will include a range of three-bedroom semi and three and four-bedroom detached homes accessed from Gillburn Road,” he said.

“Work on the site is expected to get underway this month to ensure that the homes can be released onto the market for sale in summer 2020.”