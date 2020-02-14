Dundee youth group cancelled due to anti-social behaviour

A youth group has been cancelled due to the anti-social behaviour of some of its members.

The Charleston service, which is held every Thursday at the Camperdown Church, has been forced to cancel this week’s session after a spate of anti-social behaviour in the area linked to youths attending the community group

In a post on social media, organisers said that the structure of the group – which allowed youngsters to “come and go as they please” led to “issues at the nearby shops and car park as well as between the young people themselves in public areas around the area”.

Now Charleston stalwart Stella Carrington, has spoken out about frustration a crucial community resource has taken a hit.

“It’s great to have these groups in the community for the kids to go to, she said.

“They used to have the one at Camperdown Church years ago and my kids went to it but it only recently started up again.

“A lot of activities these days cost money to go to, so to see this one having to cancel is a big blow for the area.”

Stella herself is no stranger to dealing with anti-social behaviour and expressed her sympathy for those who are on the front line of dealing with the issue.

She added: “We have had problems with the kids going round the area on motor bikes, and I am experiencing problems with it myself so I know how difficult it can be.

“What I would say though is sometimes it takes time but go through the proper channels when dealing with it and don’t take things into your own hands.”

A spokeswoman for the Church of Scotland, who run the Camperdown Church, said: “Charleston Youth Drop-In is a new venture which was begun last September at the request of local parents, who were keen for young people to have somewhere to go during the evening.

“Since then the church has worked alongside parent volunteers to run Charleston Youth Drop-In, which regularly has around 40 young people in attendance.

“After an incident, staff and parents have decided to take time out to look at ways of improving behaviour for the future.”