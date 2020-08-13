Communities clean up as homes are flooded, cars damaged and schools are hit by torrential rainfall

Flood-stricken residents have been left picking up the pieces after torrential rain and thunderstorms tore through Tayside and Fife.

A number of roads in Perth were closed for the majority of the day because of flooding and rivers bursting their banks, including a landslip on the Dupplin Estate.

Perth businessman Frank Burger-Seed was forced to close his popular South Inch Pavilion café yesterday, missing out on a day’s takings.

He had to use a rowing boat to get sandbags to the front door, and said the water was “millimetres” away from coming in.

Frank said: “We were very lucky, the water was lapping up to the door but we managed to get 80 sandbags across and the neighbours all came out to help as well.

“We want to open up as soon as possible.”

And the Cherrybank Inn in Perth was not able to serve food for the day after floodwater badly damaged the kitchen and the cellars.

The floodwater also damaged the pub’s outdoor bar, which had been set up specially to serve punters during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Auld Hoose in Perth city centre also had its cellars flooded and will be closed for a few days.

Perth and Kinross Council also had to warn people not to play in flood water.

In a statement the local authority said: “We have had reports of people playing in flood water including at the north and south inches in Perth.

“This flood water will be contaminated and we would strongly advise the public to avoid it.”

In Dundee, Scottish Water was called out to fix a burst water pipe in the DD1 and DD2 postcode areas, and said a full repair had to be carried out.

Meanwhile, a major incident was declared in Fife, due to “unprecedented” flooding, which damaged vehicles parked at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

An NHS Fife spokesman said staff “worked tirelessly overnight” to ensure staff were provided with transport to get them home safely after their shift.

He added: “A recovery effort is now underway to remove the damaged cars from the car parks and support is being put in place to help those who have been directly impacted by the flooding, with planning well underway to support the scheduled return of staff on shift tonight.”

A significant landslide also occurred at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, in Kinghorn, where 28 people had to be rescued in the early hours.

The landslide also blocked the A921 – one of around a dozen roads shut across Fife yesterday.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s transportation spokesman, said: “This has been a very challenging time for Fife communities and the rainfall has made many routes difficult and some totally impassable.

“Council staff have been working hard with emergency services to keep residents safe and get the roads open again.”

Rail services across Tayside were also disrupted, including a signalling fault caused by a lightning strike between Perth and Inverness, a landslip in Fife and Perth Railway Station being submerged in water.