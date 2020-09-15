Common Good Fund now open to applications from Dundee organisations

Applications are now open for this year’s Common Good Fund.

The fund can be used to support organisations who deliver services for the common good of the city.

A total of £87,000 has been made available through the Dundee Partnership for the fund and awards will generally be in the range of £5,000 to £25,000.

This year there will be a particular focus on those who have been impacted by Coronavirus which may include additional costs of introducing services that are re-starting in line with Scottish Government guidance.

Last year the fund contributed to over 25 causes in the city, including the Dundee Women’s Festival, Deaf Links and the Dundee City Pipe Band and Youth Music.

Dundee Lord Provost, Ian Borthwick said: “I am delighted to announce that this year’s Common Good Fund is open to applications.

“This year has been one of significant challenges for many and it is with this in mind that the Common Good Fund is being prioritised for organisations who deliver services for the good of the city and who have been impacted by covid-19.

“I would urge any interested organisations to get in touch and apply for this funding.”

Any organisation interested in applying for an award must be free of political bias and must not use the award to fund activities involving political campaigning.

The fund will not meet expenditure of a recurring nature therefore applications should be on-off in nature and repeat applications will not be considered.

For more information and for an application form visit the Dundee City Council Website.