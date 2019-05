Research carried out at Dundee University shows a commonly-used antibiotic may increase the risk of serious and permanent nerve damage by 50%.

Peripheral neuropathy has long been recognised as a potential side effect of fluoroquinolone but it was not known how strong the link was.

Dr Daniel Morales led the research looking at a database of 1.3 million adults.

Men were more at risk, while age and length of treatment were also factors.