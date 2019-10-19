COMMENT: Enjoy gem Lawrence Shankland while you can Arabs – suitors will be circling

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland’s recent involvement in the Scotland set-up has been met with celebration by all parties concerned.

And rightly so. A call-up to represent your country is cause for celebration for any player at any stage of their career, let alone when it’s your first time and you’re playing in Scotland’s second tier.

A lot was made of a Championship player being called into Steve Clarke’s pool, most of it by people who haven’t watched much of United or Shankland outwith the derby this season, but he proved all the doubters wrong.

A strong second-half showing in the 4-0 defeat to Russia in Moscow and Scotland’s fourth goal in a 6-0 win over San Marino last weekend did that for the 24-year-old.

And what it also did was add to his credentials in the eyes of the no-doubt numerous potential suitors that were already circling.

That Shanks is hot property was already apparent, what is different now is he is not only the top scorer in the whole country but also a Scotland international to boot.

It is something Tangerines supporters have been revelling in, and so they should.

And they must keep doing so – they have to enjoy a gem of a striker like Shankland before he is no longer theirs.

The former Ayr hotshot has reiterated his commitment to the club but, if a big bid comes in for him in January, it may be difficult to resist for both club and player.

The Terrors, for the sake of their Championship title hopes and the next season, hopefully in the Premiership, will be keen to retain him.

That could prove a tough ask but the best way to do it is to keep winning games and dangle a league winners medal as a carrot for Shankland to stick around for a little longer.

That quest for success continues today at Queen of the South, where United won’t find life easy against an in-form opponent.

Victorious in their last two matches, the Doonhamers are a tough nut to crack at home.

That the game at Palmerston Park could turn out to be a shoot-out between a confident Shankland and fellow-top marksman Stephen Dobbie is highly likely.

Dobbie has yet to register in the league this season and will be looking to put that right, while Shanks will hope to carry his international form over onto the domestic scene.

What is for sure is, enjoy his exploits while you can Arabs.