‘Coming out of lockdown will be harder than going in’, says Dundee City Council chief executive

The chief executive of Dundee City Council has warned coming out of the coronavirus lockdown will be more difficult than going in.

David Martin was speaking as the council agreed on a Covid-19 recovery plan during a meeting on Monday night.

The plan centres around on the requirements in the months and years after the lockdown ends, including supporting vulnerable people and potentially closing down some leisure facilities.

In the first six months the council will look at what the impact has been on community health issues like drug and alcohol abuse and mental health, and will attempt to restart its planning for Brexit, focus on plans to bring the Eden Project to Dundee, and £25 million of outstanding construction works in the city.

But there was a stark warning for Leisure and Culture Dundee, which, the council has warned, may have to look at shutting down some of its services and reducing its staff numbers to make it sustainable.

There will also be a focus on a long-term emergency food strategy as well as support for unpaid carers.

In education, the council will also review senior phase education in light of the pandemic, and ensure it offers the promised 1,140 hours of free childcare to all three and four year olds and eligible two-year-olds.

David Martin, chief executive of Dundee City Council, said: “Citizens in Dundee want access to services as quickly as possible and many services are now back open.

“Covid-19 has not gone, Kingspark School and the 2 Sisters food group have shown that.

“It will be harder to come out of lockdown than it was coming in, but I want to reassure everyone we will be communicating effectively with citizens of Dundee in reopening services.”

Council leader John Alexander said the recovery plan will be under constant review as society adapts to the Covid-19 pandemic and said they will learn from the achievements over the past few months.