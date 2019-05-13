Monday, May 13th 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

Comic Jim Davidson hits out at Dundee theatre for ‘not advertising’ his show

by David Wren
May 13, 2019, 10:40 am Updated: May 13, 2019, 10:48 am
The veteran comic is known for his non-PC humour.
Comedian Jim Davidson hit out at the Whitehall Theatre – after claiming it didn’t do enough to promote his show.

Davidson, 65, was in Dundee last night as part of his People Fight Back tour. The date had been re-arranged after he cancelled his last outing on February 8 due to illness.

But the veteran comic took exception to the lack of advertising that went on before the event as he threatened to return to his hotel instead of going on with the show.

In an astonishing blast posted on Twitter last night, Davidson said: “Just arrived at the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee.

“Not a poster in sight, no fliers and an A frame outside advertising another show. Of 45 gigs sold out this is one of the three that didn’t.

“I am back at the hotel. Why should I bother? No wonder it went skint a few years back.”

He tweeted shortly after: “They’ve just put a poster up. Shame on them. Armatures (sic).”

For the full story, including reaction from Dundonians, see today’s Evening Telegraph.

