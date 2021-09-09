Comic Janey Godley comes to Arbroath as theatre reopens after 18 months of lockdown

The Webster Memorial Theatre in Arbroath is set to open its doors for the first time in 18 months with acts including comic Janey Godley and Idlewind frontman Roddy Woomble.

The theatre was forced to close after coronavirus hit Scotland last year, but customers will be welcomed back from October 1 after restrictions eased.

Scottish Comedian Janey Godley and Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble will open the venue with three nights of entertainment.

The last act to perform to a live audience at the Webster Memorial Theatre was Giovanni Pernice of Strictly, on Monday 16 March 2020, who is set to return next year.

Whilst live events were cancelled, the theatre benefitted from Creative Scotland funding to allow it to live-stream a virtual showcase of local talent in May 2021.

But despite the online success, the Arbroath theatre said it was excited to welcome people back.

Audrey Hood, theatre and venues manager with ANGUSalive said: “We are delighted that the people of Arbroath and beyond can come together again to be inspired and entertained by the amazing talents that are showcased throughout the year at the theatre.

“Live entertainment provides a sense of togetherness in an exciting atmosphere combined with suspense and intrigue.

“It’s a specific moment in time and place for everyone who attends that will never be repeated making every performance unique.”

The theatre will follow Scottish Government guidance, and whilst social distancing is no longer mandatory, customers will be asked to give each other space.

Face masks will also be required inside the theatre, and customers will be required to provide details for Test and Protect.

Audrey added: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back through the doors of The Webster Memorial Theatre to the fantastic line up we have scheduled for reopening weekend and beyond.”

Roddy Woomble , lead singer of Scottish Indie band Idlewild, will perform his first ever show in the town on Friday, October 1.

Comedian Janey Godley will take centre stage on Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3.

Comedian apologises after Tweet controversy

Ms Godley recently apologised after historic social media posts were unearthed, leading to calls for her to be dropped from a Christmas pantomime in Aberdeen.

The Scottish comedian is due to feature in a production of Beauty and the Beast, organised by Aberdeen Performing Arts, but old tweets which appeared to mock people disabilities led one MSP to ask the pantomime organisers to rethink their casting decision.

“There are tweets from my past social media that are horridly offensive, I believe in progress not perfection and I am far from perfect,” Janey Godley said as she apologised for the social media posts.