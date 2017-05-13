Irish stand-up star Ed Byrne is heading back to Dundee next year.

The comic has announced he will be returning to the city’s Rep Theatre for a two-night stint.

Comedy fans can see the Irishman on March 16 and 17 2018 as part of his Spoiler Alert tour.

Byrne entertained crowds at the same venue over two nights last year.

Best-known for his appearances on TV shows such as Mock the Week, Have I Got News For You and Live at the Apollo, the 45-year-old is one of the most respected stand-ups on the circuit.

And he is certainly no stranger to Dundee.

Prior to his shows last year, Byrne told the Tele of his time hosting karaoke and blind date events at the city’s students’ union in 1992.

His new tour will see him travel the length and breadth of the UK, including stops in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dunfermline and Inverness.

For more details and ticket prices, visit dundeerep.co.uk