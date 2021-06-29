Comic Con Market heading to Dunfermline this weekend

Fife comic book and fantasy fans are in for a treat this weekend with a Comic Con Market coming to Dunfermline.

The Dunfermline Comic and Toy Market, a celebration of all things comic art, sci-fi, fantasy and cosplay, is to be held at Kingsgate Shopping Centre on Saturday.

Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) have been hosting similar activities across Scotland for a number of years but had to put live events on hold during the pandemic.

Back hosting live events

But with restrictions easing, organiser, Ian Bonnar, is glad to be heading to Dunfermline as part of a programme of weekly events to be held across Scotland.

And he’s quick to pay tribute to the rich history Dunfermline has with comic related fandom.

“We’ve mostly organised Comic Cons and Markets in and around Glasgow but previously ran Glenrothes Comic Con before its hiatus and the Kirkcaldy Comic Market,” said Ian.

Rich history

“Dunfermline has a great history with Comic events due to the work that Little Shop of Heroes did with Dunfermline Comic Con.

“So we hope to provide something for people that have been missing an event like DCC and save them travelling elsewhere.”

The Dunfermline Comic and Toy Market will include stalls and dealers selling a wide range of comic and fantasy related items for all ages.

The market will take place at the entrance of Debenhams underneath the escalators at The Kingsgate Shopping Centre on Saturday, July 3 from 10am to 4pm.

For more details go to www.bigglasgowcomicpage.com