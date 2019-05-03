Comic Book Day set to enter the universe for the first time in Dundee

Dundee’s first Free Comic Book Day will encourage children to explore the original characters behind some of the world’s most famous films.

The national event will be held on Saturday at Dundee Comics Creative Space in the Vision Building in the city’s West End.

Organised in conjunction with comic book publisher and video game developer Rebellion, the event will see experts teach youngsters how to create their own comic books.

Rebellion owns 2000 AD, a magazine which publishes comics featuring world-famous characters such as Judge Dredd and Rogue Trooper.

Similar events will be held in London and Glasgow with free copies of comics handed out.

The sessions will also encourage kids to visit their local comic book store.

Phillip Vaughan, art director of Dundee Comics Creative Space and Msc animation course director at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, said: “The event is all about promoting the industry.

“It will put a spotlight on the physical comic books where all these ideas for major films came from.”

Free Comic Book Day originally started in the USA before eventually making its way to the UK.

The day has never been marked with any events in Dundee until this year.

Phillip says this has long been a frustration considering Dundee-based DC Thomson has produced some of the UK’s best-loved comics such as Oor Wullie, The Broons, The Beano, The Dandy, and Commando.

“Unfortunately all the city’s comic book stores are closed now,” he said.

The workshop will run from 1.30 to 3.30pm with no prior booking required.