Comfort Food Friday: Lobster spaghetti by Great British Menu chef seals the deal for a tasty treat

When it comes to comfort food, the thought of combining the sweet flavours of lobster with classic spaghetti, what is there not to like?

Pasta and seafood in a dish, now that’s an ideal creation for Comfort Food Friday.

This delightful recipe combines sweet lobster with tomatoes and chilli to create a dish that is ideal for you to curl up with on the sofa and enjoy.

This recipe was kindly supplied by Amy Elles of The Harbour Cafe in Elie who will be on our TV screens in a couple of weeks when Great British Menu returns to BBC Two.

This year’s theme is innovation and there will be regional heats for eight weeks before finals week which culminates in the Banquet.

Lobster spaghetti

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

400g dried spaghetti

50ml butter

1 chilli (deseeded)

2 garlic cloves

1 shallot

5 large ripe tomatoes, deseeded and diced

150ml white wine

Salt and black pepper

2 cooked Scottish lobsters (600g), meat removed

Sliced spring onion or basil leaves for garnish

Method

Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil and cook the pasta according to the instructions on the packet. While the pasta is cooking, finely dice the shallot, chilli and garlic. Melt the butter in a large pan and add the onions, chilli, garlic and a little salt, cook them until soft (being careful not to let them get any colour). When soft, add the wine and bubble until reduced by half. When it has reduced enough, add the tomatoes and cook for a couple of minutes. Then add the lobster meat and gently heat through (be careful not to cook for too long or the lobster will overcook – a couple of minutes is enough to warm it through). Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. When the pasta is cooked drain it (but make sure you keep a little bit of the cooking water too) and add to the sauce. Mix well and serve garnished with basil or sliced spring onions and a drizzle of very good quality extra virgin olive oil.

