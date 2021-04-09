Comfort Food Friday: Lamb is in season so make it the star of the show in this shepherd’s pie

For today’s Comfort Food Friday recipe we bring you a lovely lamb shepherd’s pie from Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

QMS is promoting family-friendly recipes which are hoped to inspire families to get children behind the stove to learn about cooking and make some special memories while doing it.

Each recipe features on the QMS YouTube channel and the videos have been designed with specific cooking skills and learning points geared towards educating children about how to cook, as well as the quality and provenance of Scotch beef PGI, Scotch lamb PGI and specially selected pork.

The recipes can also be found on QMS’s recently launched digital platform Farming Foodsteps, which is aimed at secondary pupils and covers the journey from farm to fork and everything in between, including technology in farming, food production and health.

You can find all of our Comfort Food Friday recipes by clicking here.

Scotch lamb PGI shepherd’s pie with cheesy leek topping

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

400g cooked Scotch Lamb, shredded or chopped

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 carrots, diced

2 fresh rosemary sprigs

2 tbsp tomato puree

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

500ml beef stock

75g frozen peas

1 kg white potatoes, cubed

1 small leek, finely shredded

1 large knob of butter

3 tbsp milk

50g grated mature cheddar

Method

Heat the oil in a large pan and cook the onion and carrots for 5 minutes until softened. Add the lamb, rosemary, tomato puree, Worcestershire sauce and beef stock. Bring to the boil then simmer gently for 20 minutes and stir in the frozen peas. Meanwhile, heat the oven to 190°C/ fan 170°C/ Gas 5. Cook the potatoes in a large pan of boiling water for 15 minutes until tender. Drain well, (pouring the boiling water onto the leeks in a separate pan to cook for 2 or 3 minutes) and return potatoes to the pan. Mash until smooth, beat in the butter and milk, then add the cooked, drained leeks and stir together. Transfer the lamb mixture to an ovenproof dish and spoon over the mash. Rake over the top with a fork and sprinkle over the cheese. Sit the dish on a baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes until golden and bubbling around the edges.

More in this series…