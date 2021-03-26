Comfort Food Friday: Get the youngsters involved making these tasty pork and apple sausage rolls

If you are looking for comfort food, then sausage rolls will always be close to the top of the list.

In this recipe by Quality Meat Scotland, you will combine pork with apple, spices and herbs to make a delicious filling for your puff pastry and create mouth-watering sausage rolls.

And this family-friendly recipe is also perfect for getting the children involved by providing them with some valuable cooking experience when they help to create this tasty treat.

If you have missed any of our Comfort Food Friday recipes, you can find them all by clicking here.

Specially Selected Pork and Apple Sausage Rolls

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

300g Specially Selected Pork mince (ideally from the shoulder)

¼ red onion, very finely chopped

1 sprig of thyme (leaves picked)

Grated zest of ¼ lemon

¼ tsp fennel seeds (toasted and finely crushed)

Pinch dried chilli flakes (optional)

Salt & pepper

370g sheet of ready rolled puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

1 royal gala apple, grated and excess juice removed by squeezing together in hands

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C/gas 6. Combine the mince, red onion, apple, thyme leaves, fennel seeds, chilli flakes, lemon zest and salt and pepper in a bowl. Cut the rolled pastry sheet in half lengthways. Place a strip of mince down the centre of each, lengthways, going right up to the edges. Brush the exposed pastry with beaten egg. Take the edge of the pastry and roll up and seal. Brush with more egg on top and the sides. Take a small sharp knife and cut 3 small score lines along the top of each sausage roll. Line a baking sheet with greaseproof paper and place into a hot oven for 20 minutes until golden brown, puffed up and cooked right through. Serve with a green salad and tomato ketchup or chutney.

More in this series …