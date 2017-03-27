Jon Richardson, the British Comedy Award nominee and star of Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, is coming to Dundee’s Caird Hall.

It is one of the stops on nationwide tour The Old Man, in which Jon complains about the state of the world and offers no solutions.

Since his last show he has become a husband and father, seen the UK vote to leave the EU and watched the rise of Donald Trump, all of which leaves him asking one question, why does it seem that no one else alive can correctly load a dishwasher?

Best known as team captain on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Jon has made television and radio appearances including Have I Got News For You (BBC One), Live At The Apollo (BBC One), Channel 4’s Comedy Gala Live At The 02 and most recently Taskmaster (Dave).

The show, on Saturday November 11 at 8pm, has a 14-plus age restriction, with under 16s having to be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday.