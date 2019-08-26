Comedy night at Henry’s Coffee House going from strength to strength

A city comedy night is proving that laughter is the best medicine as it goes from strength to strength.

Luis Alcada has been running the Icebreaker comedy events in Dundee for two and a half years in Henry’s Coffee House in City Square.

Initially, Luis started running the events as there was nowhere else for him to perform, but now the night has become hugely popular.

And it has also become an outlet to help people going through their own struggles, through work with local mental health charities.

Luis has invited people who are getting support to come along and try their hand to see if it helps them relax and gain confidence.

He said: “I feel the events have really helped change the perception of Dundee in comedy circles – mainly down to the warmth and openness of the audience.

“Comedy can be a great outlet for people suffering from depression.

“We’ve had several people try it out who have been engaging with mental health charities who have loved the experience.”

And, while Dundee’s comedy scene is still limited when compared with other cities, it regularly attracts professional comedians.

Some of the previous names to take to the stage at the weekly comedy night include Liam Withnail and Steven Buchanan, who recently won the BBC New Comedy Award.

He added: “Dundee used to be used as a lazy punchline by many a comedian. Now, performers can see just how warm and engaging the audience is, and are contacting us and asking for a spot.”

The Icebreaker Comedy Nights run weekly on a Saturday at Henry’s Coffee House from 8pm.

The open mic night is on once a month, giving budding comedians a chance on stage.

Anyone who wants to book a place at an open mic should get in touch on Facebook, by searching for The Icebreaker Comedy.