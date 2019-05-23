Comedy musical addressing disability and equal rights makes it to Dundee Rep

A theatre company’s comedy musical addressing disability and equal rights is under way at Dundee Rep.

My Left Right Foot: The Musical tells the story of an am-dram society under pressure to comply with the equalities agenda. They come up with a cunning plan to create a gripping show starring “the disabled” – an adaptation of the Oscar-winning “My Left Foot”.

The only snag is they don’t have any disabled actors – but if Daniel Day Lewis can do it then why can’t they?

Written and directed by Robert Softley Gale, with music and lyrics by Richard Thomas, Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie, and performed by a cast of leading Scottish musical theatre talent, the tour follows the show’s sell-out success at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Following shows in Dunfermline, Brighton and Japan, the company finish with a five night run at the South Tay Street theatre, finishing on Saturday.