Comedy legend Phill Jupitus to headline Rewind Festival in Perthshire

Stand-up comedy legend Phill Jupitus will be leading the laughs at this year’s Perth Rewind festival.

The Never Mind The Buzzcocks star will be one of five comics appearing at the Scone Palace event, to be held from July 19-21.

Other comics set to grace the stage include local hero Fred MacAulay, Jimeoin, Christopher Macarthur Boyd and Emmanuel Sonubi.

Katt Lingard, Rewind festival’s event manager, said: “After a knock-out reaction to last year’s programming, we are rolling out our biggest comedy line-up yet with some of the best-loved names in the game – who will all be performing at the festival for the first time.

“These giants in stand-up are sure to make the comedy stage an unmissable destination, complementing the world class artists on the main stage like Bryan Ferry, Foreigner, Michael Bolton, Four Tops, Thin Lizzy and Gloria Gaynor.

“We were blown away by the audience reaction to our comedians last year.

“At every festival the Forever Stage was completely packed out with people queuing up for some laughs.

“We’ve added even more comedians to the bill this year, and we can’t wait to give them an incredible Rewind welcome.”

A regular at the Edinburgh Fringe, Phill Jupitus will headline the comedy stage on the Saturday.

The stand-up comedian and poet started his performing career in 1984.

Joining Phill on stage will be North London comic Emmanuel Sonubi.

Ms Lingard added: “Emmanuel is sure to win some new fans at Rewind as he takes the stage on Saturday and Sunday.”

Perth-native Fred MacAulay will also be performing at the festival for the first time.

He presented MacAulay and Co on BBC Radio Scotland for almost 18 years and has a string of TV appearances under his belt,

Jimeoin, hailed by critics as one of the hottest comics of his generation, will headline the stage on Sunday.