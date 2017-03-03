A doctor turned comedian is heading to Dundee as part of his UK tour.

Broadcaster and stand-up Dr Phil Hammond is gearing up to perform at Dundee Rep Theatre on Monday March 20.

The show follows up on his sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year.

As well as being a fully qualified GP, Dr Hammond is a well-known campaigner, journalist, TV personality and comedian which he’s managed to juggle since 1987.

He was also a lecturer in medical communication at both Birmingham and Bristol Universities.

Dr Hammond worked part-time in general practice for over 20 years as well as working in sexual health.

He currently works with a specialist NHS team for young people with chronic fatigue syndrome.

But he still finds time to tour the length and breadth of the UK with his stand-up show.

Some tickets are still available from dundeerep.co.uk and show starts 7.30pm.