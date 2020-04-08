Comedy at the Caird: Special series looking back at the greatest comedians who’ve performed at Dundee’s Caird Hall

The notion of today’s Hollywood A-listers treading the floorboards of a Dundee theatre is almost unfathomable.

Will Ferrell probably won’t be performing a one-man show in the city anytime soon. An audience with Jim Carrey? There’s more chance of Donald Trump buying Lochee United.

However, in the 1950s, two of Tinseltown’s favourite sons had Dundonians rolling in the aisles of the city’s crown jewel.

The appearances of big screen superstars Bob Hope and Danny Kaye at the Caird Hall would kick-start decades more hilarity at Dundee’s premier venue.

From wholesome, family entertainment to the crude and the crass, comedy styles may have changed over the years but the laughter has never stopped.

In the first of a three-part series, long-serving Caird Hall manager Susan Gillan looks back at some of the finest comedians to step through the hallowed curtain.

Scotland’s traditional theatres were, and still are, the stomping ground for funnymen and women on the variety circuit.

Dundee’s former Alhambra, the King’s and the Whitehall would be the port of call for legendary performers like Lex McLean and Stanley Baxter.

The Caird Hall offered up a different type of atmosphere, the traditional stalls and circles were absent.

“Bob Hope said at the time it was the first time he had played a tunnel with seats in it,” Susan said.

“I think this was because most venues at that time were typical British-style theatres with the circle and stalls so it did look a bit like that.

“You have to remember there were no arenas at that time. These were two of the biggest American comedians of their time.”

Hope was one of the world’s best-known comedians and had starred in dozens of hugely successful comedy films, including a series of “Road to” films with Bing Crosby.

A renowned singer and dancer as well as a comic, Kaye was catapulted to stardom in the film Up in Arms before playing the title character in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Both avid golfers, it is believed the pair were keen on a stint in Dundee so they could tee off on the famed courses at Carnoustie and St Andrews.

Musicians took centre stage at the Caird throughout the 1960s but comedians such as Jimmy Tarbuck supported many of the acts.

The 1970s would see performances from uber-Welsh comic Max Boyce, armed with his trademark leek, and comedian/singer Mike Harding.

However, in 1972, the inaugural performance of a shaggy-haired, banjo-strumming weegie would set him on the path to becoming one of the Caird Hall’s most popular stars.

Susan added: “The 70s brought us the one and only Billy Connolly in 1972 with the memorable banana boot tour.

“Four shows in two days, sold out in a very short space of time and people loved him.

“Throughout every visit you can feel the love in the room for this man, it’s amazing.

“Billy’s shows were always a great night, even more as time went on and you had parents bringing their 20-year-old-plus children to see their hero.”

The Big Yin would be a keen visitor to the City of Discovery in the years to come with even more sell-outs, culminating in his 2014 swansong.

Susan added: “Billy would always take a stroll around the city in the afternoon before his shows.

“He loved the ladies in the hats at Fisher & Donaldson in Whitehall Street and he always went to the Gungha Din on Perth Road for a meal at the end of his show. They were great times.”