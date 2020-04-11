Comedy at the Caird: Hecklers, Kevin Bridges and the Big Yin’s last hurrah during the 2000s

Unfortunately, it comes with the territory.

Any comedian courageous enough to step onto the stage – whether it is in a 20,000 seater arena or in a dank pub basement – has to be well-equipped to deal with hecklers.

However, be warned, disruptive outbursts from marble-mouthed louts will never be tolerated at the Caird Hall.

“It’s a lonely job,” manager Susan Gillan said.

© DC Thomson

“Comedians are there to entertain you. That’s their work, which they all take very seriously.

“Just don’t heckle; nobody paid money to listen to you and it irritates everyone including the artist who might cut short a performance.”

The turn of the millennium would see the Caird play host to some comedians who are perhaps more famous for their withering put-downs and bilious invective towards those brave or stupid enough to disturb their flow.

Comeback king Jimmy Carr, who gave his first of seven performances at the city centre venue in 2007, has made a career out of his responses to unruly audience members.

Roy “Chubby” Brown regularly dances out on stage as the crowd insult his portly proportions while the top hat-wearing scattergun Jerry Sadowitz prefers verbal evisceration.

One comic, however, nipped any notion of heckling in the bud before he even starting his set at the Caird in 2013.

Susan added: “The audience did as they were told when Micky Flanagan appeared.

“Micky came on stage and said ‘this is what’s going to happen, I will talk for an hour, you will listen then there will be an interval when you can go to the bar. I will return to the stage and you will listen until I am finished.’

“They did exactly as he said. No-one exited to go the toilet or asked for the bar during his performance.”

The overwhelming majority of audience members at comedy shows are courteous and they have certainly been spoiled for choice at the Caird in the last 20 years.

Home-grown favourite Frankie Boyle, Have I Got News for You star Paul Merton and Irish funnyman Dara O’Briain would be among the dozens to bring headline shows to the city centre in the 21st century.

In 2014, Sarah Millican made history, as she became the first female stand-up to headline a show at the Caird.

© Supplied

That year would also mark a bittersweet moment for Susan as Billy Connolly gave his Dundee swansong.

But as Susan recalls, the Big Yin managed to steal the show 24 hours before he was due to bow out.

She added: “The night before his show, Jake Bugg was appearing and Billy came along with his daughter.

© Shutterstock

“I got them discreetly seated in the balcony, got back downstairs and the fire alarm was activated. It was full evacuation.

“By the time I got back to the balcony for Billy, the house lights were up full and instead of leaving the building the standing stalls audience were applauding Billy.

“It was so lovely but we had to move quickly.”

The following year would mark another milestone for comedy.

Kevin Bridges would storm his way into Caird Hall folklore in 2015 by selling out five shows in a row, a record run for the iconic venue.

Almost 70 years have passed since Bob Hope first strode onto the Caird’s floorboards and set the standard for the stellar quality of comics to follow.

© DC Thomson

The acts that have passed through the doors since would make up a hall of fame of stand-up comedy.

A gut-busting night of hilarity seems a distant prospect in the midst of the current pandemic.

Rest assured, the Caird Hall will be there to bring back the sounds of laughter. Hopefully, not just post-lockdown, but for 70 more years to come.