Preparations are in full swing for this year’s Perth Beer Festival which is once again being organised by Perthshire Rugby.

It takes place on the city’s North Inch and promises a vibrant selection of activities and entertainment.

Festivities kick off on Friday with Perth Comedy Night which will be headlined by Fred MacAulay and Bruce Fummey.

The main event begins at noon on Saturday, with live music, food and rugby sevens all on offer together with a wide range of craft beers.

Admission to the daytime event is free while tickets for the comedy night and Saturday evening’s Big Bash music night are available from perthbeerfestival.co.uk.