One of Britain’s most critically acclaimed stand-ups is coming to the City of Discovery.

Stewart Lee will return to Dundee Rep on March 13 next year after a four-year absence from touring.

Most of the Englishman’s time has been dedicated to writing and performing his BBC show Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle but after the show was cancelled, 48-year-old Lee is now hitting theatres across the country with new stand-up show Content Provider — the first since his award-winning Carpet Remnant World tour.

Often recognised as a ‘comedian’s comedian’, Lee has been performing stand-up for almost 30 years, winning dozens of awards for his performances.

He rose to fame in the 1990s as part of his double act with fellow comic Richard Herring.

Despite a major backlash from Christian groups, Lee garnered acclaim for co-writing and co-directing the mock Broadway hit Jerry Springer: The Musical.

He is also known for having a strange rapport with his audiences, often mocking fans for comic effect.

Lee will arrive in Dundee for the second leg of the Content Provider tour, with stops also planned at Perth Concert Hall and Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.

This will follow an extensive residence at London’s Leicester Square theatre from November 1 to January 31.

Tickets cost £24 and are available from the Rep’s box office or dundeerep.co.uk website.