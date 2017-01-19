Comedian Mark Thomas is bringing his new show to Dundee.

Red Shed, the third part in a trilogy, will be performed at Dundee Rep on Saturday February 4.

The 53-year-old stand-up and political activist found previous success with award-winning shows Bravo Figaro and Cuckooned.

The final part of the trilogy sees Thomas return to where he first started his long career in comedy — a red wooden shed in Wakefield Labour Club.

The show commemorates the club’s 50th birthday and will see the audience help recreate the shed and its inhabitants.

Thomas claims the show is a story of the “battle for hope and survival” of the community within a small wooden shed.

The Londoner first made his name on the comedy scene on The Mary Whitehouse Experience in the late 1980s before starring in The Mark Thomas Comedy Product on Channel 4.

Tickets cost £16 (£14) concession and are available from Dundee Rep.