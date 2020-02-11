Comedian Jon Richardson to perform at Caird Hall as part of new tour

Funnyman Jon Richardson is taking his comedy to the Caird Hall in October, as part of his new tour.

The critically acclaimed comedian, who is currently a team captain on Channel 4’s panel show ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown,’ will perform at the city venue on October 11.

With appearances in Have I Got News for You and Would I Lie To You under his belt, the English comedian will take to the stage as part of his Jon Richardson: The Knitwit tour.

Tickets, which are priced at £25, will go on sale on February 14 at 10am.

The show is suitable for over 14s only, with under 16s to be accompanied by an adult aged 18 and over.