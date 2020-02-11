Tuesday, February 11th 2020 Show Links
Comedian Jon Richardson to perform at Caird Hall as part of new tour

by Frances Rougvie
February 11, 2020, 10:08 am Updated: February 11, 2020, 10:17 am
Funnyman Jon Richardson is taking his comedy to the Caird Hall in October, as part of his new tour.

The critically acclaimed comedian, who is currently a team captain on Channel 4’s panel show ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown,’ will perform at the city venue on October 11.

With appearances in Have I Got News for You and Would I Lie To You under his belt, the English comedian will take to the stage as part of his Jon Richardson: The Knitwit tour.

Tickets, which are priced at £25, will go on sale on February 14 at 10am.

The show is suitable for over 14s only, with under 16s to be accompanied by an adult aged 18 and over.

