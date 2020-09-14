Comedian John Bishop announces Dundee and Fife gigs as part of world tour

Comedy superstar John Bishop is coming to Dundee as part of his Right Here, Right Now world tour in 2021/2022.

The popular comedian will appear at the Caird Hall on January 31 2022, with other gigs across the UK, Ireland, Canada and the USA.

Kicking off in Peterborough on September 21 next year, the tour will culminate at The O2 in London on April 8 2022.

© DC Thomson

As well as venues across other parts of the UK, the comedian will appear north of the border, in Dundee, Dunfermline, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday, September 18, with a list of dates and venues available at the comedian’s offical website.

The new dates are separate to the rescheduled 2020 ‘Work In Progress’ shows, which will now take place next year due to Covid-19 theatre closures.