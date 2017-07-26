Stand-up legend Jerry Sadowitz is returning to Dundee later this year.

The foul-mouthed Scot will be performing his show “Comedian, Magician, Psychopath!” at the Gardyne Theatre on Thursday October 19.

Sadowitz is known around the world for his controversial brand of material where no subject is off limits.

However, he is also recognised for his sleight of hand card tricks and is a member of the renowned Magic Circle.

Sadowitz, 56, is credited with innovating several tricks and has written a number of books on magic.

His stand-up career began in 1983 and he regularly tours theatres throughout the UK.

However, Sadowitz is fiercely protective of his material and refuses to allow any of his stand-up or tricks to be broadcast or published online.

Tickets for the show cost £24.50 and are available from the Gardyne Theatre box office or from dundeebox.co.uk.

Doors open at 7.30pm.