Comedian Jason Manford to play Dundee’s Caird Hall as part of ‘Like Me’ tour of UK

Funnyman Jason Manford is to appear in Dundee with his stand up show as part of a UK tour.

He last appeared in the city in 2017 and tickets are expected to sell fast for the popular comedian.

The show is at the Caird Hall on Sunday, April 26.

Jason said: “After the fun we had on my last tour ‘Muddle Class’, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand up show, ‘Like Me’.

“In these trying times it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle.

“So I’m coming to a venue near you in 2021 so we can have a good laugh together. See you then.”

It’s been a busy few years for Jason since his last smash-hit stand up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit.

‘Like Me’ is Jason’s latest comic offering set to hit the road, and has already had critics acclaiming his work.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, February 28 at 10am from Dundee Box Office.

The announcement comes on the same day that music legend Paul Weller was confirmed to be playing a concert at The Caird Hall this November.