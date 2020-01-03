Comedian Ed Byrne will return to Dundee with new show later this year

Irish stand-up Ed Byrne will return to Dundee this year with his new show.

The Mock the Week star will grace the floorboards of Dundee Rep Theatre for two nights on June 1 and June 2.

A regular visitor to the City of Discovery, Byrne’s last performance came at the same theatre in 2018 as part of his Spoiler Alert tour.

His latest offering – If I’m Honest – sees Byrne questioning if he has any traits that are worth passing on to his children.

Byrne spent some of his student years in Dundee where he hosted live on-stage blind dates and karaoke while working in entertainment for Strathclyde University.

His television credits include stints hosting Live at the Apollo as well as multiple appearances on QI, Have I Got News for You, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and The Graham Norton Show.

Tickets for the show, priced £26, are available from dundeerep.co.uk

The show is expected to start at 7.30pm.