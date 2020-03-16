Monday, March 16th 2020 Show Links
Comedian Ed Byrne bringing his newest tour to Perth Concert Hall

by Frances Rougvie
March 16, 2020, 11:12 am
© SuppliedEd is pictured during one of his stand-up gigs.
Comedian Ed Byrne is bringing his brand new tour to Perth in June.

The Mock the Week star will perform his latest offering – If I’m Honest – at Perth Concert Hall on June 4.

The comic will also grace the floorboards of Dundee Rep Theatre for two nights on June 1 and June 2.

His television credits include stints hosting Live at the Apollo as well as multiple appearances on QI, Have I Got News for You, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and The Graham Norton Show.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at this link.

