Comedian Ed Byrne bringing his newest tour to Perth Concert Hall

Comedian Ed Byrne is bringing his brand new tour to Perth in June.

The Mock the Week star will perform his latest offering – If I’m Honest – at Perth Concert Hall on June 4.

The comic will also grace the floorboards of Dundee Rep Theatre for two nights on June 1 and June 2.

His television credits include stints hosting Live at the Apollo as well as multiple appearances on QI, Have I Got News for You, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and The Graham Norton Show.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at this link.