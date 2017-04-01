Comedian Craig Hill returning to Dundee Rep

One of Scotland’s top comedians is heading back to Dundee.

Craig Hill will return to Dundee Rep on Friday September 29.

The flamboyant star performed at the theatre last November as part of his Up and Coming tour and will be hoping for similar success.

Hill is no stranger to the City of Discovery, having made his stand-up debut at a comedy night in 1996.

And he hasn’t looked back, having become a familiar face on comedy circuits across the world.

He is due to embark on a tour of Australia before returning home for a series of dates throughout the country.

Tickets are available from the Rep box office.