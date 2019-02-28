Comeback kid Paul McMullan set for new Dundee United deal

Paul McMullan’s rebirth as a Dundee United player is set to be confirmed with a new contract for next season.

As recently as last August, the former Celtic kid was told he was free to find a new club.

At that time Partick Thistle were showing a strong interest but he decided to stay on and fight for his place at Tannadice.

And since Robbie Neilson took over as manager in October, the 22-year-old has made 17 appearances and is again seen as a part of the squad.

McMullan was signed up by Ray McKinnon in the summer of 2017 and was a regular until falling out of favour under Csaba Laszlo early this season.

Under the current boss, however, he’s played his part in United hauling themselves back into the Championship promotion race.