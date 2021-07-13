‘Come on, I’ve got my chopper out’ — Semi-naked man who answered door to Fife delivery driver could be placed on Sex Offenders Register

A man who answered the door with his genitals exposed to a young female delivery driver will be sentenced later this month.
Lee Halpin, of Charles Street in Alloa, got out of the shower and answered the door while naked from the waist down.
He had been drinking with a friend at an address in Dunfermline on October 25, 2019.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe