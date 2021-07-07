‘Come on Denmark!’: Scotland fans enjoy hilarious, tongue-in-cheek build-up to England’s Euro 2020 semi-final

Tonight, England can take a step closer to “bringing football home”.

But if the mood on social media is anything to go by, Scotland fans will be watching the Auld Enemy’s Euro 2020 semi-final clash with Denmark from behind the sofa!

The Scots held England to a draw at Wembley less than three weeks ago.

Now Steve Clarke’s side are out – and England are potentially 90 minutes away from a place in the final against Italy.

English fans and media are fully on board the hype train.

But the prospect of seeing Gareth Southgate’s side go all the way has given Scotland fans a scare – and they have reacted with trademark humour on social media.

In 1983 I rehoused a troubled Great Dane for a largely respected Monifieth divorcee. Although I sent it back in a taxi 2 days later after it shat in my slipper, my time with Dancer created a bond between me + the country that remains to this day. Good luck to the lads tonight 🇩🇰 — Bob Servant (@bobservant) July 7, 2021

Bob Servant – comedy creation of Dundonian writer Neil Forsyth – didn’t miss the opportunity to comment on England’s big night on Twitter, explaining his support for the Danish team via an unfortunate tale about a Great Dane belonging to a “largely respected Monifieth divorcee”.

Dundee United fan account “Not Siggi Jonsson” meanwhile pointed to a connection between Denmark and Tannadice that United fans may have buried deep in their minds – former strikers Emil Lyng and Thomas Mikkelsen.

Come on Denmark! If not for me (and nearly everyone else in Scotland/The World), then why not do it for these two Danish footballing icons? Do it for Emil! Do it for Thomas! 🇩🇰 Held og lykke! 🇩🇰#ForDanmark #ForEmil #ForThomas #EURO2020 #Den pic.twitter.com/840DJTdIMX — Not Siggi Jonsson (@PerennialUnder) July 7, 2021

Old Firm Facts has been building up to England v Denmark for days, with over 5000 Scotland fans “liking” a tweet which begins by panning the “Anyone But England” mentality of some supporters before building to a hilarious Danish crescendo.

This 'Anyone But England' mentality is petty and reflects badly on us as a nation, and it's about time Når vores heroiske Danmark ødelægger engelskmennene — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) July 3, 2021

Well-known Scottish Twitter joker Paul Dock – a graduate of Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design – got involved too, bravely sharing his dream of England camp sabotage.

I wish I was in the England national team Euros camp right now absolutely stinking up the vibes, pitching everyone against each other, wrecking the unity, destroying all solidarity in the group x — ᴾᴬᵁᴸᴰᴼᶜᴷ (@PaulDock93) July 6, 2021

But Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel topped everybody with his shutting down of a question about what it would mean to Denmark to stop England from achieving their “Football’s Coming Home” dream.

The Leicester City stopper is aiming to reach the final, then emulate his father, former Manchester United goalie Peter Schmeichel, who won Euro ’92 with Denmark.

Should he achieve his goal, it would appear the Tartan Army will be more than happy for him!