University students can unwind ahead of exams by colouring in illustrations of the city’s most famous landmarks.

“Dee-Stress”, a 28-page book that will help students to relax, is to be launched by Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA).

It is filled with prominent landmarks such as the Caird Hall, the RRS Discovery and the Magdalen Green bandstand, alongside phone numbers for advice and services.

The book was designed by former Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design students Kevin Biggins, Jill Montgomery and Maha Ghani.

Andrew Stewart, Vice President of Communications and Campaigns, said, “The city served as inspiration for Dee-Stress. It’s a key priority for the entire University community to help each other and we are delighted to launch this book to help other students relax.

“We want every student to feel comfortable picking up a copy and taking it home.”

Copies will be available at DUSA. Any donations will go to charity.