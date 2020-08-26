Colourful mural painted on Dundee city centre street

Dundee is leading the way in providing attractive pedestrianised areas, according to those behind the revamp of the city’s Union Street.

Unesco City of Design Dundee led an almost 10-hour paint job this week on the busy city centre street, which was last month shut to vehicles.

Callum Laird, a recent graduate of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, designed a colourful zebra crossing-style mural, which was then painted alongside other elements by 10 artists.

It was co-designed with businesses and residents, and a mural was one of the main ideas put forward by the public.

Head of the project, Annie Marrs, lead officer for Unesco City of Design, said it is important Dundee lives up to its billing as a forward-thinking city.

She said: “Other areas have pedestrianised areas but, being the UK’s first and only Unesco City of Design, we thought we could do it better.

“We say all the time that we believe in good design but we need to talk the talk and deliver it on the streets.

“It was already a successful street because it links V&A Dundee and the train station with the centre.

“It’s a temporary measure but the changes so far seem to be hugely popular.”

Union Street was shut to traffic in July with planters installed and cafes and bars making use of the increased space by installing outside seating.

Traffic is banned between 11am-4pm with only deliveries allowed outwith this time.

The changes are being funded by Spaces for People through Sustrans Scotland, in partnership with Dundee City Council.

The idea behind the street painting is that it encourages people to explore the area by walking on the road and discourages traffic in the already restricted zone.

The painting was led by Leila Kalbassi, a scenic artist supported by a mix of local artists, students and recent graduates.

The paint is temporary – lasting about four to six weeks – and eco-friendly.