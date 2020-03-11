Colourful mural honouring Eilish McColgan planned for Dundee

A “passionate” and vibrant mural honouring Dundee runner Eilish McColgan has been proposed for a city centre gable end.

A marketing firm has submitted plans for the 16 metre (52ft 6in) tall painting to Dundee City Council on behalf of Scottish Athletics.

It depicts the Hawkhill Harrier at full pelt in a past event, and is designed to celebrate her and her team’s success in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The runner said: “I’m really excited to be part of the Scottish Athletics murals project.

“It feels special to be part of such a strong crop of Scottish athletes and hopefully it will inspire a new generation of youngsters coming through.

“It makes it even more special to have it in Dundee where my running club Dundee Hawks is and where I went to school and university too.

“I’m honoured to be part of it all and I know my family are proud too.”

© DC Thomson

The 29-year-old, who notched up a silver medal in the 5000m at the European Championships in 2018, is aiming to compete in the 5000m and 10,000m events in Japan.

She also picked up a bronze in the 3000m at the European Indoor Championships in 2017.

Planning documents detail how the mural is proposed for Palais Court, to the west of West Marketgait and to the south of the South Tay Street car park.

The building is owned by the Home Group, which has given permission for the artwork to be put up on the gable end.

Funding has been provided for the mural by legal firm Lindsays to put up and maintain the mural until the Olympics concludes on August 9.

If the runner is successful in Tokyo, there is an option to extend the mural’s life beyond the end of the Summer Games.

© Supplied

The mural is the second in Tayside to be proposed, following an already-approved bid to display a mural of Perthshire hurdler and relay-runner Eilidh Doyle in the Fair City.

Mark Munro, chief executive of Scottish Athletics, previously said: “Our aim is to encourage children and adults around Scotland to support the athletes and realise that athletics and exercise is open to all.

“We think street images of top athletes can really help build on a growing profile for athletics in Scotland.”

Dundee city planners have until May 4 to consider the proposal.