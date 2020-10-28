Colour in the pumpkin and join the Tele trail this Halloween!

We may be facing up to a Halloween with no doorstep trick or treating, but that shouldn’t stop children from having fun on October 31.

And the Tele has stepped up to the plate in a bid to keep the spooky traditions going this Saturday – in a socially distanced fashion.

In today’s edition, we have included a blank pumpkin (also available to download here) which we want our young readers to colour in.

Once that’s done, stick the pumpkin to your window and help create a spooky Tele trail this Halloween for the kids of Dundee.

The idea is that parents can take out their boys and girls on Saturday night with a bag of sweets and for every pumpkin they see in the windows of homes across the city, they add one sugary treat to their kid’s collection.

We hope the trail will give children a safe way to have some seasonal fun, without chapping on doors in the process.

And in addition to the pumpkin trail, we want to see all your Halloween pictures. From carved pumpkins and outlandish costumes to family parties and devilish decorations… why not provide our readers with a frightful sight!

Submit your pictures, with the names of those in them, to digital@eveningtelegraph.co.uk by midday on Monday November 2 and we’ll feature them in a special supplement next week.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “Everyone was disappointed when Halloween guising was cancelled due to Covid-19, but we felt it was important for the local paper to step in and provide some semblance of normality.

“With our pumpkin trail, we hope to provide a bit of fun for the city’s children this Saturday.

“We’re also keen to see some great Halloween costumes – so please make sure you send in as many pictures as possible and we will feature as many as we can in the Tele next week.”