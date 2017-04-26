Emergency services rushed a busy Dundee road this morning after reports of a cyclist being involved in a collision with a motor vehicle.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said that they were notified by the Scottish Ambulance Service at 8.14am that there had been an incident on Arbroath Road

It’s not known at this stage the extent of the person’s injuries or if it was a man or a woman.

She said: “First reports only tell us that a cyclist and a motor vehicle have been in a collision.”

“The road is currently closed between the junction of Arbroath Road and Albert Street and extend to Kemback Street.

“Diversions are in place.”