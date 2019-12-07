College students come to the rescue to fix dying woman’s campervan

A group of Tayside college students have come to the rescue a dying woman’s campervan was vandalised by mindless thugs.

It was reported on Tuesday that Fi Munro’s bright yellow vehicle – nicknamed Wini – was vandalised outside her home, with the entire passenger side scratched.

Fi, 34, from the Carse of Gowrie, has terminal cancer and was left devastated by the damage.

However, after the story appeared in the Tele, we were contacted by Duncan Reid who is a lecturer at Perth College .

Duncan said: “I read with sadness about Fi Munro and her vandalised campervan and I would like to help.

“I work in the automotive department, in particular vehicle body repair.

“Occasionally we take on project work with our students and we would be keen to help this lady get her dream campervan back to the way it was.

“We have a modern workshop facility and very talented students from our full time courses who I am sure would love to be involved.

“This is something I’d love to get the students involved in.

“Not only will they be repairing the bodywork of the campervan but they will also be learning a lot by taking on a project with such significant meaning.

“I’m sure they would love to help out and know they are helping out someone who is so sick in the process.”

Fi admitted she was “completely overwhelmed” by the kind gesture from the students at the college as well as Duncan.

She added: “I also think that this is a wonderful opportunity for the students to see that their work not only matters but that it can make a difference too.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland have confirmed that they are aware of the vandalism to the van.

A spokesman said: “Enquiries are continuing If anyone has any information that could assist us find out ho carried this vandalism out we would ask them to contact us on 101.”