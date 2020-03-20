Dundee and Angus College gives leftover items to local foodbank after Covid-19 closures

Dundee and Angus College have donated food supplies to a local foodbank.

With the college suspending all face-to-face teaching and closing down its cafes and restaurants earlier this week, the supplies that would have been used for service were given to the Kirkton Community Centre where the Kirkton Community Larder is based.

Eddie Baines, one of the volunteers who helps to run the larder said: “We would like to say thanks to Dundee and Angus College for proving they are a great part of the community.

“We can’t thank them enough and hope to do more as a partnership in the future.

“We would also like to thank Lynn Ogg from Scotmid for helping to deliver the goods, as well as the communities team for helping at the Larder.

“In these difficult times it is great to see the community coming together for Kirkton.”

Simon Hewitt, Vice Principal Curriculum & Attainment said “In these uncertain times, it is important that we all look out for and support each other.

“Colleges are all about communities and I am just glad we can do a small part to support ours.”

Due to Covid-19 the community larder, and Kirkton Community Centre has closed for the foreseeable future with all groups, classes and activities cancelled.

