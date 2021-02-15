Shoppers at the Wellgate are being encouraged to donate food, toiletries and their old computers to Dundee Foodbank and local schools during the coronavirus lockdown.

With more and more families in Dundee feeling the financial strain of the lockdown, foodbank donation stations have been reintroduced to the shopping centre.

Designated collection areas will now be set up in Home Bargains, Iceland and Poundland, all of which are still open as they are classed as essential.

On top of this the shopping centre’s workplace chaplain is also handing out hundreds of ‘Wellgate Wellbeing Bags’ to the foodbank and local mental health hubs.

There is now also a drop off point for people to donate their old laptops and tablets, which will be wiped and then donated to schools in the city to give to children studying at home during the pandemic.

Morag Dennis, centre manager for the Wellgate Shopping Centre, said: “We have made up about 300 Wellgate Wellbeing Bags to give to the foodbank.

“They include facemasks, hand sanitisers, antibacterial soap, antibacterial hand wipes and tissues.

“There is also a message of hope from the workplace chaplain included and Wellbeing Works in the centre has written five simple key steps to mental wellbeing.

“We felt it was really important to do something in the second lockdown as well to help keep people safe.

“These packs have everything someone would need to go for a trip anywhere, so someone going for their vaccine would have everything there in the bag ready for them.

“For those who are struggling, all this stuff is an extra expenditure.

“It is a helping hand for those who really need it.

“The workplace chaplain is also running a drop-off point for computers from 10am until 2pm weekdays.

“Home and Business Computer Support in Broughty Ferry takes the computers, wipes them and gives them to local schools.

“They have already given away 100 computers to give to kids who are struggling to get online.

“We also have foodbank donation points at store tills with lists of food that is most in need, so things like UHT milk, tea, coffee, tinned meats and tinned puddings.

“It is a really difficult time for people and we want to do whatever we can to provide practical help for people.”

Ken Linton, manager of Dundee Foodbank, added: “Customers at Wellgate Shopping Centre have been donating throughout lockdown which is fantastic.

“This time it is slightly different because we are getting wellbeing items from them too, such as soap, shampoo and condition, and toothbrushes and toothpaste.

“If people donate these things we are able to put them in the food parcels because people need these things too.

“We also put toilet roll into every parcel whether they ask for it or not because if we give people food, we need to give them toilet roll as well.

“I want to give a huge thanks to the staff and customers at the Wellgate for their donations and the wellbeing packs.”