Colleagues and friends rally round to send Dundee care worker CeeCee’s body home

A fundraising drive has been launched to return the body of a Dundee care worker “who touched everyone’s life” to her native Swaziland.

Celiwe Mahlalela, who was known affectionately as CeeCee — a registered nurse at Pitkerro Care Centre — died suddenly last week.

She had no family in Scotland and her colleagues want to make sure she can be laid to rest in Swaziland.

They aim to raise £5,000 to repatriate Celiwe and an online fundraising page has been set up.

Chima Banda, manager of the care home where CeeCee worked, said: “Celiwe Mahlalela, also known as CeeCee, who was working at Pitkerro Care Centre as a registered nurse, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Thursday April 6.

“Celiwe had no family in Scotland or the UK and we would like well-wishers to help us by donating to this account so that we can repatriate the remains of our lovely sister, friend and colleague to her home country Swaziland.

“CeeCee was a lovely, bubbly and outgoing person who touched everyone’s life she met.

“She will be remembered for being a joker who made everyone laugh.

“She was committed and would always go the extra mile. She was so comfortable in her surroundings — it was well-known that she called everyone ‘my son’ or ‘my daughter’.

“Celiwe will be sadly missed by her ‘sons’ and ‘daughters’, friends, colleagues, service users, family members and all those whose lives she touched.

“Our loving thoughts go to her family and friends who cannot be here at this very sad time.”

Donors on the fundraising page paid touching tributes to CeeCee, who was in her late-fifties. Sheryl Bruce wrote: “Such a beautiful woman — rest in peace sweet angel.”

Chikamnele Ugwoke said: “Words cannot express how sad your exit is to us all.

“You loved and cared for all — called everyone your son and daughter.

“You were very hard-working, dedicated to service and thorough in your practice.

“It is still hard to believe that you are gone.

“You will always be remembered for your good legacy left behind. Will truly miss you.”

Abdul Conteh said: “CeeCee my mummy, my sister, the lady who brought me back to Christ when I was lost. I’ll miss your smiling face and your funny jokes.”

Oscar Emuh said: “I really miss you CeeCee”, while Omidah Chitengi added: “I’ll miss you mama, may your good soul rest in peace. I’ll always love you.”

Shanice Raymond said she was “absolutely heartbroken”.

Skhulile Mlambo added: “May your soul rest in peace.”

